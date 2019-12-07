UrduPoint.com
US Congressman Calls Florida Navy Base Shooting Act Of Terror

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Congressman Calls Florida Navy Base Shooting Act of Terror

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US Congressman Matt Gaetz said the shooting that killed four people including the gunman at a Navy base in his constituency town of Pensacola was "an act of terrorism" rather than a murder.

"This was not a murder. This was an act of terrorism," Gaetz said via Twitter.

A Saudi air force trainee armed with a handgun killed three people on the premises of a naval aviation training facility in Pensacola, Florida, before being shot dead in an exchange of fire with police. At least seven more people were injured, including two police officers.

Gaetz said the shooter was "a Saudi Arabian military official." CNN identified the suspect as Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

