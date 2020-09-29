UrduPoint.com
US Congressman Calls For Probe Into The New York Times' Sources On Trump Taxes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:16 PM

US Republican Congressman from Texas, Kevin Brady, called for a probe into The New York Times' sources of 15 years of President Donald Trump's taxes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) US Republican Congressman from Texas, Kevin Brady, called for a probe into The New York Times' sources of 15 years of President Donald Trump's taxes.

Brady, the ranking Republican member of the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax legislation, emphasized that releasing private tax information constituted as a felony.

"While many critics question the article's accuracy, equally troubling is the prospect that a felony crime was committed by releasing the private tax return information of an individual - in this case the President's," Brady was quoted as saying in a committee statement.

"To ensure every American is protected against the illegal release of their tax returns for political reasons, I am calling for an investigation of the source and to prosecute if the law was broken," Brady said.

The Trump campaign has been reeling from a bombshell New York Times report published Sunday that detailed nearly two decades of the President's tax information. The report showed that Trump has lost colossal amounts of money and has paid little to no Federal income tax both as a private citizen and president. The report also showed Trump was hundreds of millions of Dollars in debt.

Although Trump is not implicated in any illegality, as personal taxes are written off if a person has lost more money than they have made, the report is highly damaging to Trump's image as a savvy businessman, especially ahead of the first presidential debate of the election later on Tuesday.

