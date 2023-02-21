US Congressman Cicilline to Leave Office to Lead Rhode Island Foundation - Statement

US Congressman David Cicilline will leave elected office to lead the Rhode Island Foundation as its president and CEO, the congressman's office said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US Congressman David Cicilline will leave elected office to lead the Rhode Island Foundation as its president and CEO, the congressman's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI), currently serving his seventh term in the United States House of Representatives, announced he has been selected to lead the Rhode Island Foundation as its President and CEO and will be leaving elected office effective June 1, 2023," the release said.

Cicilline is a member of the US House Democratic Leadership and a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Judiciary Committee.

The Rhode Island Foundation was founded in 1916 and serves as the state's community foundation and largest funding arm for nonprofit organizations.