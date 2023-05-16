UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Connolly's Staff Attacked By Baseball Bat-Wielding Assailant - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) US Congressman Gerry Connelly said in a statement on Monday that a man with a baseball bat attacked and injured two members of his staff working in the lawmaker's congressional office in Washington.

"This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Connolly said in the statement.

The authorities have not provided the attacker's name and said his motive or other details about the attack are not known at present.

Connolly, 73, who has represented Virginia's 11th congressional district since 2009, called the attack "unconscionable and devastating."

"I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," Connolly added.

