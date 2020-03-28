UrduPoint.com
US Congressman Cunningham From South Carolina Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Congressman Cunningham From South Carolina Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US Congressman Joe Cunningham, who began self-quarantine eight days ago after spending time with an lawmaker infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), tested positive for the disease, according to a statement released by his office on Friday.

"While I otherwise feel fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19," Cunningham said. "Yesterday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following a virtual consultation on MUSC.

care, I went to my local testing clinic. Today, I learned that I tested positive."

Cunningham said his symptoms had begun to improve, but added he plans to remain at home teleworking until he knows it is safe to emerge from isolation.

Cunningham joins two other members of the House of Representatives - Congressmen Mario Diaz Balart and Ben McAdams - who have also tested positive, along with Senator Rand Paul, according to media reports.

