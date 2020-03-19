UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Congressman Diaz-Balart Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is working from his apartment in the US capital, his office said in a statement.

"In an abundance of caution, after votes on Friday, March 13th, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, DC, and not return to South Florida because of his wife Tia's pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk.

On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While in quarantine Diaz-Balart has been working from his apartment in Washington, DC," the statement said on Wednesday.

The congressman from Florida said he is feeling "much better" but called on everyone to follow Federal guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Washington Wife Florida March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

26 minutes ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

3 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

3 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

4 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.