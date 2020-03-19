US Congressman Diaz-Balart Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is working from his apartment in the US capital, his office said in a statement.

"In an abundance of caution, after votes on Friday, March 13th, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, DC, and not return to South Florida because of his wife Tia's pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk.

On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While in quarantine Diaz-Balart has been working from his apartment in Washington, DC," the statement said on Wednesday.

The congressman from Florida said he is feeling "much better" but called on everyone to follow Federal guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.