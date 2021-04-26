US Congressman Doug Collins From Georgia Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

US Congressman Doug Collins, a Republican from the state of Georgia, announced on Monday that he will not run for re-election in the next election cycle

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) US Congressman Doug Collins, a Republican from the state of Georgia, announced on Monday that he will not run for re-election in the next election cycle.

"I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle. It has been a joy to serve in both the Georgia Legislature and the United States Congress," Collins said via Twitter.

Collins served in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 representing Georgia's 9th congressional district. A political ally of former President Donald Trump, Collins was one of the 126 Republican congressmen who supported the lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 elections.

However, Collins also said in his statement that the decision not to run was likely only a temporary departure from politics and he intends to keep helping and shaping the conservative movement in Georgia.