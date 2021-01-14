UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Espaillat Says Contracted COVID-19, 4th Lawmaker Since Capitol Riot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:55 PM

US Congressman Espaillat Says Contracted COVID-19, 4th Lawmaker Since Capitol Riot

US Congressman Adriano Espaillat said on Thursday that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, making him the fourth lawmaker to be infected after the riot at the Capitol last week that forced numerous people to huddle together

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US Congressman Adriano Espaillat said on Thursday that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, making him the fourth lawmaker to be infected after the riot at the Capitol last week that forced numerous people to huddle together.

"I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19," Espaillat said via Twitter.

Espaillat explained the infection occurred despite him receiving the two doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

"I received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and understand the effects take time.

I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines."

Three other lawmakers reported earlier they tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the January 6 riot at the US Capitol by a group of supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump. Many elected representatives, some without masks, entered into cloistered secure rooms during the riot.

Adriano Espaillat is a member of the Democratic party and represents New York's 13th congressional district.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump New York January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US stocks gain ahead of Biden economic plan

2 minutes ago

Bielsa to study Bayern template as he seeks to lif ..

2 minutes ago

Mother of FUJ president passes away

2 minutes ago

Austrian MPs approve mandatory virus tests for eve ..

2 minutes ago

People want to recover national money looted by PP ..

5 minutes ago

Record 4.46Mln People in England Waiting for NHS T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.