US Congressman Espaillat Says Contracted COVID-19, 4th Lawmaker Since Capitol Riot

US Congressman Adriano Espaillat said on Thursday that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, making him the fourth lawmaker to be infected after the riot at the Capitol last week that forced numerous people to huddle together

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US Congressman Adriano Espaillat said on Thursday that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, making him the fourth lawmaker to be infected after the riot at the Capitol last week that forced numerous people to huddle together.

"I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19," Espaillat said via Twitter.

Espaillat explained the infection occurred despite him receiving the two doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

"I received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and understand the effects take time.

I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines."

Three other lawmakers reported earlier they tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the January 6 riot at the US Capitol by a group of supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump. Many elected representatives, some without masks, entered into cloistered secure rooms during the riot.

Adriano Espaillat is a member of the Democratic party and represents New York's 13th congressional district.