US Congressman Fined $5,000 for Bypassing Security Screening at Capitol Building

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US Congressman Lloyd Smucker has been fined $5,000 for bypassing a security screening at the Capitol building last week, the House Ethics Committee revealed in a letter on Monday.

"I write to notify you of a violation of House Resolution 73, on May 19, by Rep. Lloyd Smucker. The member has a $5,000 fine. The Member has been advised of the fin and of their appeal rights," House of Representative' Sergeant at Arms William Walker said in the letter to House Ethics Committee Chairman Theodore Deutch.

In a separate letter, the US Capitol Police explained that on May 19, the Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania entered the House chamber without being screened by an officer.

Capitol Police said officers tried to get Smucker's attention but the Congressman continued to walk onto the House floor to vote. Smucker failed to go through the metal detector but he went through it when he returned from voting, police said.

Capitol building security has been tightened following the January 6 riot when thousands of pro-Trump protesters violently entered the Capitol grounds to stop Congress from verifying the Electoral College votes to confirm President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.