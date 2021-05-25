UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Fined $5,000 For Bypassing Security Screening At Capitol Building

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Congressman Fined $5,000 for Bypassing Security Screening at Capitol Building

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US Congressman Lloyd Smucker has been fined $5,000 for bypassing a security screening at the Capitol building last week, the House Ethics Committee revealed in a letter on Monday.

"I write to notify you of a violation of House Resolution 73, on May 19, by Rep. Lloyd Smucker. The member has a $5,000 fine. The Member has been advised of the fin and of their appeal rights," House of Representative' Sergeant at Arms William Walker said in the letter to House Ethics Committee Chairman Theodore Deutch.

In a separate letter, the US Capitol Police explained that on May 19, the Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania entered the House chamber without being screened by an officer.

Capitol Police said officers tried to get Smucker's attention but the Congressman continued to walk onto the House floor to vote. Smucker failed to go through the metal detector but he went through it when he returned from voting, police said.

Capitol building security has been tightened following the January 6 riot when thousands of pro-Trump protesters violently entered the Capitol grounds to stop Congress from verifying the Electoral College votes to confirm President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Police Vote Fine Theodore Chamber January May Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

46 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

1 hour ago

War economy needed to coronavirus vaccines: UN chi ..

57 seconds ago

Liberty Steel to sell UK assets after Greensill fo ..

58 seconds ago

More residential flats for workers to be construct ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister underlines significance of Riasat-e ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.