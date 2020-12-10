UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman From California Says Shared No Sensitive Info With Alleged Chinese Spy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:49 PM

US Congressman From California Says Shared No Sensitive Info With Alleged Chinese Spy

A US Democratic congressman from California, Eric Swalwell, has denied sharing any classified information with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative following a bombshell report on Beijing's effort to target Californian politicians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A US Democratic congressman from California, Eric Swalwell, has denied sharing any classified information with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative following a bombshell report on Beijing's effort to target Californian politicians.

Earlier in the week, the Axios website reported the results of a year-long investigation into activities of one Christine Fang, who targeted emerging local politicians in the Bay Area in northern California, close to San Francisco and Silicon Valley, as well as across the United States. According to the report, one of her targets was Eric Swalwell and she was involved in fundraising activities on his behalf.

"I know that I didn't [share sensitive information] ... The people who did share classified information were the people who leaked this story," Swalwell said, as quoted by CNN.

In recent years, Swalwell has emerged as one of the chief proponents of the so-called Russia collusion conspiracy theory, according to which US President Donald Trump was put into the White House by Moscow. This is not the first time a Californian Democrat has reportedly been spied on by China. In 2018, a person who worked as a driver for US Senator Dianne Feinstein for 20 years was reported to be a Chinese spy as well.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China White House Driver Trump San Francisco Beijing United States 2018 From Share

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 27,927 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

11 minutes ago

Two dead as fire ravages Spanish warehouse housing ..

11 minutes ago

PNCA to hold Photography, designing, painting comp ..

11 minutes ago

Rs. 757 mln distributed under 'Ehsas Kifalat Progr ..

11 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment drive kicked off in district

11 minutes ago

Gov't has no plan for national lockdown: Dr. Nossh ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.