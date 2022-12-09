US Congressman Gallagher Says Selected to Lead House Select Committee on China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The office of US Congressman Mike Gallagher said in a press release that new House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy selected him to lead the Select Committee on China in the new Congress.

"Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) today was selected by Speaker-elect McCarthy to chair the Select Committee on China," the release said on Thursday.