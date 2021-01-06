UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Gets COVID-19 After Inoculated With Pfizer Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:23 PM

US Congressman Gets COVID-19 After Inoculated With Pfizer Vaccine

Kevin Brady, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Kevin Brady, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo.

The vaccine's regimen is two doses per patient 21 days apart.

"Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I've tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined. As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day," the congressman said on Twitter.

There are currently two coronavirus vaccines with the emergency use authorization in the United States � Pfizer's and the one developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, whose dosing regimen is also two full shots one month apart.

On Sunday, Moncef Slaoui, the lead scientist in the United States' COVID-19 response task force, said that the government pondered halving the doses for some people in a bid to speed up the vaccination process. On Tuesday, the US food and Drug Administration recommended against reducing the dosing.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Lead United States Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Company Says Asked Gov't ..

28 seconds ago

KPT to plant 100,000 mangroves quarter-wise

30 seconds ago

OPEC+ Uninterested in Repeat of Last Year's Oil Ma ..

31 seconds ago

Russia Reports 24,217 New Coronavirus Cases, 445 D ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi envoy calls on Omar Ayub, discusses JVs in e ..

2 minutes ago

Hazara people continue to protest as Zulfi Bukhar, ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.