US Congressman Gets COVID-19 After Inoculated With Pfizer Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Kevin Brady, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo.

The vaccine's regimen is two doses per patient 21 days apart.

"Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I've tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined. As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day," the congressman said on Twitter.

There are currently two coronavirus vaccines with the emergency use authorization in the United States � Pfizer's and the one developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, whose dosing regimen is also two full shots one month apart.

On Sunday, Moncef Slaoui, the lead scientist in the United States' COVID-19 response task force, said that the government pondered halving the doses for some people in a bid to speed up the vaccination process. On Tuesday, the US food and Drug Administration recommended against reducing the dosing.