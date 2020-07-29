US Congressman Gohmert Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Attending Barr Hearing - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US Congressman Louie Gohmert, who attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, media reported.

Gohmert was rebuked at Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing by Chairman Jerry Nadler for not wearing a face mask.

The congressmen tested positive on Wednesday at a screening at the White House before he was due to meet up with Trump, Politico reported.

Gohmert is the sixth Republican Congressman to test positive for COD-19, the report noted. The others are Mario Diaz Balart, Neal Dunn, Morgan Griffith, Mike Kelly and Tom Rice.

Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams have also tested positive, the report added.