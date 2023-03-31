UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Gosar Calls Trump Indictment 'Clear, Brazen Political Persecution'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Former President Donald Trump's indictment by a New York grand jury amounts to brazen political persecution considering he is in the middle of a presidential bid, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik

On Thursday, a Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict the former president who is due to appear for an arraignment in a New York court on Tuesday. Although charges remain under seal, media reported that he faces over 30 counts of business fraud tied to alleged hush payments made to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election.

"The Biden regime occupying the White House and systematically killing America is most afraid of President Donald J. Trump. Period. This is third world politics from a George Soros-funded DA (District Attorney) who must be investigated, beginning in Congress.

This is clear, brazen political persecution. I proudly stand with President Trump," Gosar said.

Trump said the jury's decision to indict him was tantamount to election interference, but believes the so-called witch hunt will "backfire" on President Joe Biden.

Trump will reportedly remain at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida over the weekend then travel to New York on Monday.

His lawyer Joe Tacopina said there is "zero chance" Trump will take a plea deal.

Although it appears the former president will voluntarily make the court appearance, Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump's possible Republican rival in the 2024 election, has said the state of Florida will not assist in any extradition request.

