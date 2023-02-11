UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support For Resolution Urging Peace Deal In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support for Resolution Urging Peace Deal in Ukraine

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Saturday that the United States should adopt the recent resolution introduced by lawmakers of the US House of Representatives, which calls for an immediate end to US assistance to Kiev and a peace settlement in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Saturday that the United States should adopt the recent resolution introduced by lawmakers of the US House of Representatives, which calls for an immediate end to US assistance to Kiev and a peace settlement in Ukraine.

On Friday, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz and 10 co-sponsors, including Gosar, introduced the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution calling for the US to end its assistance to Kiev and urging a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the country. According to the resolution, Washington has provided more than $110 billion in financial, military and humanitarian aid to Kiev since February 24, 2022.

"America should not help to prolong a needless war and adding to the body count. The current posture is untenable and a pathway to peace is long overdue.

Months of escalation in weaponry and rhetoric endangers not just the citizens of Russia and Ukraine, but the whole world. It's long past time to seek a peaceful resolution and end the unfortunate death and destruction plaguing both countries," Gosar said.

At the same time, Gosar had no comment on the recent report by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which claims that the United States was involved in the attack on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines.

On Wednesday, Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Resolution World Ukraine Russia Washington Norway Seymour Nord Same Kiev United States February Billion

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Ar ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Parliament’s 5th Congress ..

11 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

59 seconds ago
 Sweden Seeks to Deepen Military Cooperation With N ..

Sweden Seeks to Deepen Military Cooperation With NATO - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 German President Steinmeier visits Turkish embassy ..

German President Steinmeier visits Turkish embassy to offer condolences

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi forma ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally launches CMIS

1 minute ago
 FCCI dispatches construction material for damaged ..

FCCI dispatches construction material for damaged houses to Kot Addu

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.