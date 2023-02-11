US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support for Resolution Urging Peace Deal in Ukraine

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Saturday that the United States should adopt the recent resolution introduced by lawmakers of the US House of Representatives, which calls for an immediate end to US assistance to Kiev and a peace settlement in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Saturday that the United States should adopt the recent resolution introduced by lawmakers of the US House of Representatives, which calls for an immediate end to US assistance to Kiev and a peace settlement in Ukraine.

On Friday, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz and 10 co-sponsors, including Gosar, introduced the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution calling for the US to end its assistance to Kiev and urging a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the country. According to the resolution, Washington has provided more than $110 billion in financial, military and humanitarian aid to Kiev since February 24, 2022.

"America should not help to prolong a needless war and adding to the body count. The current posture is untenable and a pathway to peace is long overdue.

Months of escalation in weaponry and rhetoric endangers not just the citizens of Russia and Ukraine, but the whole world. It's long past time to seek a peaceful resolution and end the unfortunate death and destruction plaguing both countries," Gosar said.

At the same time, Gosar had no comment on the recent report by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which claims that the United States was involved in the attack on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines.

On Wednesday, Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.