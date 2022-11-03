US Congressman Gosar Yet to Hear From Russia, Ukraine on Invite to Arizona Talks - Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Congressman Paul Gosar's spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik neither Russia or Ukraine have responded to the lawmaker's invite to Arizona for peace talks.

Gosar recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"No response to the letter has yet been received," Foti said. "It was acknowledged in the letter that it was a long shot, but Congressman Gosar felt that the need for deescalation was too important not to take this step."