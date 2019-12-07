US Congressman Hunter Resigning After Guilty Plea to Campaign Finance Violations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US Congressman Duncan Hunter has announced in a statement that he will resign from Congress after the holidays following his guilty plea to campaign finance violations.

"Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress," Hunter said in the statement on Friday. "It has been an honor to serve the people of California's 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years."

Last August, Hunter said Justice Department officials were pursuing campaign finance violations against him because it had a political agenda just like they did against US President Donald Trump.

In August, a grand jury indicted the Hunters on charges of misusing more than $250,000 of campaign funds and filing false campaign finance records. In June, Hunter's wife and former campaign treasurer Margaret changed her plea to guilty on the charges presented by the Department of Justice and agreed to cooperate with Federal prosecutors.