UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Hunter Resigning After Guilty Plea To Campaign Finance Violations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:50 AM

US Congressman Hunter Resigning After Guilty Plea to Campaign Finance Violations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US Congressman Duncan Hunter has announced in a statement that he will resign from Congress after the holidays following his guilty plea to campaign finance violations.

"Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress," Hunter said in the statement on Friday. "It has been an honor to serve the people of California's 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years."

Last August, Hunter said Justice Department officials were pursuing campaign finance violations against him because it had a political agenda just like they did against US President Donald Trump.

In August, a grand jury indicted the Hunters on charges of misusing more than $250,000 of campaign funds and filing false campaign finance records. In June, Hunter's wife and former campaign treasurer Margaret changed her plea to guilty on the charges presented by the Department of Justice and agreed to cooperate with Federal prosecutors.

Related Topics

Holidays Trump Wife June August Congress From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

4 hours ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

5 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

5 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

5 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

5 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.