US Congressman Introduces Bill to Counter 'China Challenge'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, has put forward a bill to boost the country's efforts in countering alleged challenges posed by China, the committee has announced.

"I am proud to introduce the 'Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement' Act, groundbreaking legislation that reinvigorates American institutions and competitiveness at home and American diplomacy abroad to effectively respond to the China challenge," Meeks said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the committee, the bill's key provisions authorize an increase in personnel and resources devoted to the Indo-Pacific region, reinforce Washington's commitments to engage with its partners, strengthen US economic diplomacy and statecraft.