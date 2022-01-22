UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Introduces Companion Bill To Senate's For Sanctions On Putin, Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks introduced a companion bill to match the Senate measure that would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nord Stream 2 pipeline, among others individuals and entities.

A companion bill is a piece of legislation that can be introduced in either the House or the Senate and has identical or similar wording to another bill introduced in the other chamber. The main idea behind introducing a companion bill is to promote a simultaneous consideration of the proposed measure.

"Today, Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced legislation that would impose punishing economic and other consequences on Russia if it further invades or undermines Ukrainian sovereignty. This bill is the House companion bill to the Senate's Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022, introduced by Senator Menendez," the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a press release on Friday.

The bill mirrors another one introduced by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez last week that would impose sanctions to bring severe costs on the Russian economy in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

As in the case of its Senate twin, the House bill would entail sanctions on Russian government top officials, financial institutions, and Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev expected the United States to take active measures against Russia in the event of an escalation of the crises. US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States and its allies would impose severe costs on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, possibly including prohibiting Russian banks from dealing in US Dollars.

