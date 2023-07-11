Open Menu

US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment Capping SCOTUS At 9 Justices - Bill

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 11:09 PM

US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment Capping SCOTUS at 9 Justices - Bill

US Congressman Mike Gallagher plans to introduce on Tuesday an amendment to the US Constitution to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US Congressman Mike Gallagher plans to introduce on Tuesday an amendment to the US Constitution to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine.

"The Supreme Court shall be composed of not more than nine justices," the text of the bill said. The constitutional amendment will be proposed via a joint resolution.

The proposal must receive a two-thirds approval from both chambers of Congress to be forwarded to state governments for consideration. The measure requires ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures to amend the US Constitution.

The amendment also includes language granting Congress the authority to enforce the cap on justices through "appropriate legislation.

"

Gallagher has introduced similar legislation during previous Congresses. US Senator Ted Cruz also backed a variant of the bill earlier this year.

The amendment would hinder calls by some politicians to expand the number of Supreme Court justices amid opposition to several recent decisions, including on abortion, student loans and freedom of speech.

The Supreme Court was originally composed of six justices, including five associates and one chief. The number of justices has fluctuated over time, settling at nine since 1869.

Related Topics

Resolution Supreme Court Student Congress From Opposition

Recent Stories

UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million A ..

UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth ..

Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth Such Death This Year - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency Wit ..

Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency With Real Transactions in August

4 minutes ago
 #DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase c ..

#DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase city&#039;s top summer attracti ..

27 minutes ago
 CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturer ..

CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturers, FMPAC

4 minutes ago
 Minor girl killed, biker injured in road accident ..

Minor girl killed, biker injured in road accident in Faislabad

4 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

57 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

57 minutes ago
 Security measures for Muharram reviewed

Security measures for Muharram reviewed

55 minutes ago
 Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law ..

Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

55 minutes ago
 US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Faili ..

US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports ..

55 minutes ago
 Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial ..

Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World