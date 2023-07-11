US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment Capping SCOTUS at 9 Justices - Bill

US Congressman Mike Gallagher plans to introduce on Tuesday an amendment to the US Constitution to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine

"The Supreme Court shall be composed of not more than nine justices," the text of the bill said. The constitutional amendment will be proposed via a joint resolution.

The proposal must receive a two-thirds approval from both chambers of Congress to be forwarded to state governments for consideration. The measure requires ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures to amend the US Constitution.

The amendment also includes language granting Congress the authority to enforce the cap on justices through "appropriate legislation.

Gallagher has introduced similar legislation during previous Congresses. US Senator Ted Cruz also backed a variant of the bill earlier this year.

The amendment would hinder calls by some politicians to expand the number of Supreme Court justices amid opposition to several recent decisions, including on abortion, student loans and freedom of speech.

The Supreme Court was originally composed of six justices, including five associates and one chief. The number of justices has fluctuated over time, settling at nine since 1869.