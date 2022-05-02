US Congressman Introduces Resolution Providing for US Armed Forces Intervention in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Member of the lower house of the US Congress Adam Kinzinger introduced on Sunday a draft resolution that allows the government to use the US armed forces to defend Ukraine if Russia uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons against the country.

"I'm introducing this AUMF (authorization for use of military force) as a clear redline so the Administration can take appropriate action should Russia use chemical, biological, and/or nuclear weapons. We must stand up for humanity and we must stand with our allies," Kinzinger said, as quoted in a press release published on the congressman's official website.

If approved, the initiative will authorize US President Joe Biden to mobilize the country's armed forces to respond to a scenario, in which Moscow uses weapons of mass destruction against Kiev.

Until now, the Biden administration has strongly rejected the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine. Washington has repeatedly stressed that such a scenario would result in a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not threaten anyone with a nuclear war and that Western countries are the ones that start talking about this.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia and increasing financial and military support of Ukraine