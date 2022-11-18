UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Jeffries Asks Colleagues To Support His US House Democrat Leadership Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 10:53 PM

US Congressman Jeffries Asks Colleagues to Support His US House Democrat Leadership Bid

US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries on Friday sent a letter to his Democratic Party colleagues on asking them to support his candidacy for the position of House Minority Leader in the new Congress in January

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries on Friday sent a letter to his Democratic Party colleagues on asking them to support his candidacy for the position of House Minority Leader in the new Congress in January.

"Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment," Jeffries said in the letter.

The congressman from New York said one of the top priorities for Democrats in the House of Represnetatives should be to retake the majority in the lower chamber of Congress as early as November 2024.

Jeffries said he is hopeful to find common ground where possible with his Republican colleagues, but at the same time accuseed them of having "no plan to accomplish anything meaningful."

The letter was sent on the next day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she will not seek reelection for the party leadership position in the next Congress after the Democrats lost control of the lower chamber in the midterm elections.

