US Congressman Lunches Bipartisan "TIGER" Task Force For Overseas Weapon Sales - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) US Congressman for Texas Michael McCaul will launch a new bipartisan so-called "TIGER" task force in order to accelerate and modernize overseas weapon sale processes, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The new TIGER task force will reunite several experts who will be tasked with holding briefings and issuing recommendations for possible new legislations, the report said, adding that Congressmen for Florida and Massachusetts Michael Waltz and Seth Moulton would be overseeing it.

Earlier in June, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin approved a memo with six recommendations to be implemented by the Department of Defence in relation notably to foreign arms sales to allied and friendly nations.

DoD was tasked with accelerating discussion on sale requirements, reducing barriers by updating export policies, and the reduction of production timelines, amongst others.

Made of senior military officials, the Tiger Team task force was established by the Pentagon in August 2022. Its goal is to examine the inefficiencies of US weapons sales to friendly nations and speed up the processes amid heightened tensions in the world, notably with Russia and China.

