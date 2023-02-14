UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Massie Says Introduced Bill To Abolish Department Of Education

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said on Tuesday that he introduced legislation to abolish the US Department of Education, claiming there is no constitutional authority for its existence.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said on Tuesday that he introduced legislation to abolish the US Department of Education, claiming there is no constitutional authority for its existence.

"I have introduced a bill to terminate the Department of Education. There is no Constitutional authority for this Federal bureaucracy to exist," Massie said in a statement via Twitter.

The bill has since been referred to the House Education and Workforce Committee.

The Department of Education was founded in 1979 under the administration of former US President Jimmy Carter.

The department has faced opposition by some lawmakers since its inception, due to the fact that education is not mentioned in the US Constitution.

The 10th Amendment of the US Constitution says that any powers not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states.

However, proponents of the US Department of Education contend that it is authorized under the Commerce Clause and Taxing and Spending Clause of the US Constitution.

