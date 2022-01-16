UrduPoint.com

US Congressman McCall Claims Texas Hostage-Taker To Be British

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 10:20 PM

US Congressman McCall Claims Texas Hostage-Taker to Be British

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) The man who held hostages at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday was British and possibly of Pakistani origin, Michael McCall, a member of the US House of Representatives, said on Sunday.

"I think we are going to find out a lot more in the next 24-48 hours. He's British, I wouldn't be surprised if he is Pakistani just like Siddiqi. We need to get to the bottom of this. We haven't seen these radicalized attacks in a few years now, and it's disturbing to see it rearing its ugly head again," McCaul said in an interview to American broadcaster CNN.

McCaul added that FBI made the investigation international, reaching out to colleagues in London and Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, a man took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. US media reported that the hostage-taker was demanding freedom for convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui who is serving an 86-year sentence in a US Federal prison for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan. After many hours of negotiations, the special forces soldiers released all three hostages and eliminated the suspect.

