US Congressman McCaul Says Momentum For Sending F-16 Jets To Ukraine 'Building'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 09:50 PM

US Congressman McCaul Says Momentum for Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine 'Building'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The United States should increase its military support to Ukraine as a momentum for sending F-16 fighter jets "is building," US Congressman Michael McCaul told CNN on Sunday.

"I think the momentum is building for this to happen," McCaul told the broadcaster.

The congressman also said that "the longer" US President Joe Biden's administration "drag this out, they play into (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's hands," as quoted by CNN.

Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russia. Politico reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring.

