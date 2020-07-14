US Congressman Morgan Griffith Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US Congressmen Morgan Griffith from the state of Virginia has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is self-isolating, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Congressman Morgan Griffith... today was informed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test and has since been self-isolating," the statement said.

Griffith is not exhibiting significant symptoms art present, but will perform his duties while quarantined, the statement added.

Griffith, a Republican, has represented Virginia's 9th Congressional District since 2011.