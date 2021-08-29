UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Moulton Shocked By Evacuation Conducted By Washington In Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) US Congress member Seth Moulton said that the actions of the United States in Afghanistan had shocked him, as the evacuation should have been started earlier.

Moulton visited Kabul on Tuesday without informing the authorities. The risky trip was condemned by the departments of state and defense.

"There's one very simple order, which would have been to start this evacuation months ago," the official told the Axios news portal.

The official also criticized the US decision to vacate the Bagram military airbase ” ts key base in Afghanistan ” in July.

"Why on earth would you give up our Primary airfield when you know we have to evacuate tens of thousands of people? It just blew my mind," Moulton commented.

The United States would have failed to fly "thousands" of people out of Afghanistan, even if they had remained in the country till September 11, as it was initially planned, according to the congressman, because the evacuation started too late.

On Sunday, US officials told The Washington Post that US President Joe Biden was planning to evacuate all the diplomatic mission by Tuesday. About 2,000 people were airlifted by the US and coalition forces within the past 12 hours, according to the White House.

