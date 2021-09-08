UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Mullin Denies Threatening US Diplomats In Dushanbe In Bid To Reach Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

US Congressman Mullin Denies Threatening US Diplomats in Dushanbe in Bid to Reach Kabul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US Congressman Markwayne Mullin, a Republican representing Oklahoma's second district, has refuted media reports claiming that he threatened US Embassy staff in Tajikistan in an attempt to travel to Afghanistan in late August amid Washington's evacuation operation.

The Washington Post reported last week that Mullin was going to fly to Afghanistan via Dushanbe to rescue five US citizens and, in a phone conversation, asked US embassy for help in transporting a large sum of cash. The official allegedly resorted to threats when was denied assistance in bypassing Tajikistan's Currency restrictions on his way to Afghanistan.

"Ambassador in Tajikistan [John Mark Pommersheim] and I get along, and it was his group that really tried to help us as much as they could," Mullin told CNN broadcaster on Tuesday, calling the reports about him threatening the embassy staff "not true.

"

The incident was reportedly Mullin's second attempt to get to Kabul in recent weeks. The US official flew to Greece in late August and asked the Pentagon for permission to enter Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported, adding his request was denied.

Apart from Mullin, two other congressmen, Democrat Seth Moulton and Republican Peter Meijer, paid an unauthorized visit to the Afghan capital in late August, sparking ire in Washington, as their trip distracted the evacuation efforts.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Washington Threatened Pentagon Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan Greece August Post Media From

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

32 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

47 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

1 hour ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

1 hour ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.