US Congressman Mullin Denies Threatening US Diplomats in Dushanbe in Bid to Reach Kabul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US Congressman Markwayne Mullin, a Republican representing Oklahoma's second district, has refuted media reports claiming that he threatened US Embassy staff in Tajikistan in an attempt to travel to Afghanistan in late August amid Washington's evacuation operation.

The Washington Post reported last week that Mullin was going to fly to Afghanistan via Dushanbe to rescue five US citizens and, in a phone conversation, asked US embassy for help in transporting a large sum of cash. The official allegedly resorted to threats when was denied assistance in bypassing Tajikistan's Currency restrictions on his way to Afghanistan.

"Ambassador in Tajikistan [John Mark Pommersheim] and I get along, and it was his group that really tried to help us as much as they could," Mullin told CNN broadcaster on Tuesday, calling the reports about him threatening the embassy staff "not true.

The incident was reportedly Mullin's second attempt to get to Kabul in recent weeks. The US official flew to Greece in late August and asked the Pentagon for permission to enter Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported, adding his request was denied.

Apart from Mullin, two other congressmen, Democrat Seth Moulton and Republican Peter Meijer, paid an unauthorized visit to the Afghan capital in late August, sparking ire in Washington, as their trip distracted the evacuation efforts.