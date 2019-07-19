UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Not Abandoning Effort To Impeach Trump Despite House Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:50 AM

US Congressman Not Abandoning Effort to Impeach Trump Despite House Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US Congressman Al Green said the Democratic Party has a duty to continue trying to impeach President Donald Trump despite his resolution getting voted down in the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, the Democratic-controlled House voted overwhelmingly to block Green's measure calling for the impeachment of Trump. The resolution to impeach Trump was blocked by a 332-95-1 vote.

"We had nearly 100 people this time, up from the 58 the first time. I do believe that this President will be impeached and I believe that it is our duty to do so," Green told CNN on Thursday.

Green said it was "absolutely" not the last attempt at impeachment he plans to make.

Trump in a tweet after Wednesday's vote said fighting impeachment has been the "most ridiculous and time consuming project" he has ever had to work on.

Related Topics

Resolution Vote Trump From

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

4 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

4 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

5 hours ago

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

4 hours ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.