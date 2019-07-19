US Congressman Not Abandoning Effort to Impeach Trump Despite House Vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US Congressman Al Green said the Democratic Party has a duty to continue trying to impeach President Donald Trump despite his resolution getting voted down in the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, the Democratic-controlled House voted overwhelmingly to block Green's measure calling for the impeachment of Trump. The resolution to impeach Trump was blocked by a 332-95-1 vote.

"We had nearly 100 people this time, up from the 58 the first time. I do believe that this President will be impeached and I believe that it is our duty to do so," Green told CNN on Thursday.

Green said it was "absolutely" not the last attempt at impeachment he plans to make.

Trump in a tweet after Wednesday's vote said fighting impeachment has been the "most ridiculous and time consuming project" he has ever had to work on.