US Congressman Opposes Resettlement of Afghan Nationals in Montana - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

US Congressman Matt Rosendale said on Thursday that he opposes the Biden administration's plan to resettle Afghan nationals in his state of Montana

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US Congressman Matt Rosendale said on Thursday that he opposes the Biden administration's plan to resettle Afghan nationals in his state of Montana.

"Today, I learned that 75 refugees from Afghanistan will be arriving in Montana. I strongly oppose the resettlement of these Afghan nationals in Montana," Rosendale said.

Data from the White House, cited by US media on Thursday, showed the places the Biden administration plans to resettle the first group of nearly 37,000 Afghan nationals throughout the United States.

Rosendale added in subsequent messages on Twitter that it appears unlikely the Biden administration properly vetted the Afghan nationals and that it is his duty as an elected representative to Congress to protect the citizens he represents from things compromising their safety.

Rosendale also said that he has previously advocated that the US try and resettle Afghans in other countries nearby Afghanistan that share their values and culture, especially if proper vetting cannot be ensured.