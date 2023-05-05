US Congressman Reiterates Call to Defund WHO After It Ended COVID-19 Emergency - Statement

US Congressman Chip Roy on Friday reiterated his call to defund the World Health Organization (WHO) after the organization decided earlier in the day to declare an end to its COVID-19 global health emergency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US Congressman Chip Roy on Friday reiterated his call to defund the World Health Organization (WHO) after the organization decided earlier in the day to declare an end to its COVID-19 global health emergency.

"Defund the World Health Organization," Roy said in a statement via Twitter, sharing the text of a bill that would prohibit contributions by the United States to the WHO.

The bill, dubbed the No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act, would ban any "assessed or voluntary contributions" to the WHO.

Roy introduced the legislation at the beginning of the current Congress and the bill was referred to the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The congressman penned an opinion piece earlier this year saying that the WHO completely failed at the very thing it was designed to do while bolstering the biggest foreign threat to US national security in the process.

Roy added that the WHO will never hold itself accountable and that job belongs to the American people and those elected to serve them.

Roy alleged that the WHO echoed the Chinese government's narrative about the COVID-19 pandemic and designed pandemic response measures that "shattered lives" and decreased trust in institutions.

Earlier on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared an end to the organization's assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic as a "global health emergency," but emphasized that the novel coronavirus still poses a threat.