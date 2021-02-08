UrduPoint.com
US Congressman Ron Wright Dies After Battle With COVID-19 - Office

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:24 PM

US Congressman Ron Wright, a Republican representing Texas' 6th congressional district, has died following a battle with COVID-19, his office said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) US Congressman Ron Wright, a Republican representing Texas' 6th congressional district, has died following a battle with COVID-19, his office said on Monday.

"Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021," the statement said.

Wright and his wife had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas two weeks ago after contracting COVID-19, it added.

