US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost for 'Pride Month' Events - Letter

US Congressman Chip Roy on Thursday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requesting a list detailing the so-called Pride Month events associated with the Defense Department and their related costs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US Congressman Chip Roy on Thursday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requesting a list detailing the so-called Pride Month events associated with the Defense Department and their related costs.

"It has come to our attention that the Department of Defense (DoD) will once again divert American families' tax Dollars away from advancing its mission to 'deter war and ensure our nation's security' to the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion events during the month of June 2023," the letter said. "We believe the American people deserve a full accounting of the resources that DoD expends on these contentious initiatives during the month of June."

In May, the Defense Department's head of diversity and inclusion sent a memorandum empowering military base commanders to plan and conduct Pride Month events, which celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer plus (LGBTQ+) community.

Earlier on Thursday, Austin issued a statement reaffirming the Defense Department's celebration of Pride Month and the contribution of LGBTQ+ service members.

Roy's letter requests: a list and description of every LGBTQ+ observance activity authorized or encouraged by the Defense Department during June; a description of how the events advance military readiness or lethality; a copy of promotional materials for the events; and information on the amount of funds required to plan and carry out the events.

The letter requests the requested information be provided by July 14.

"Despite plummeting recruitment numbers and pushback from Congress, DoD appears adamant about spending taxpayer dollars to impose this blatantly political agenda on our men and women in uniform," the letter said.

Pressuring commanders to publicly demonstrate their support for the LGBTQ+ agenda will erode unity within the military, as well as the public's confidence in it, the letter said.

On Wednesday, US media reported that Defense Department leaders blocked a drag queen show scheduled for Thursday at Nellis Air Force Base. Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told Air Force leaders, who approved the show, that it is not the Defense Department's policy to fund drag queen shows on bases and the event should be held off base or canceled, the report said.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is typically held in June, following a tradition established in 1970 to commemorate the June 1969 Stonewall riots. Former US President Bill Clinton first recognized June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month in 1999, which was expanded to cover the broader LGBTQ+ community by President Barack Obama.