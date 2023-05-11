US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

US Congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal criminal charges for which he was indicted in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Axios reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US Congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 Federal criminal charges for which he was indicted in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Santos pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress, the report said, citing court spokesperson Danielle Hass.

The court released Santos on a $500,000 bond, the report added.

The indictment filed against Santos alleges that the lawmaker relied on repeated dishonesty and deception to enrich himself and win a seat in Congress.

Santos has admitted to fabricating portions of his biography on the campaign trail.

The indictment alleges Santos defrauded donors by having them donate to a company under the false pretense the money would be used for his campaign; instead, the funds were used on personal expenses, according to the indictment.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that Santos will have to go through the standard legal process, which he noted presumes the innocence of the accused in the United States.

Santos is set to appear in court on June 30 before US District Judge Joanna Seybert, the report said.