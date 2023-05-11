UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty To 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 12:03 AM

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

US Congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal criminal charges for which he was indicted in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Axios reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US Congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 Federal criminal charges for which he was indicted in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Santos pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress, the report said, citing court spokesperson Danielle Hass.

The court released Santos on a $500,000 bond, the report added.

The indictment filed against Santos alleges that the lawmaker relied on repeated dishonesty and deception to enrich himself and win a seat in Congress.

Santos has admitted to fabricating portions of his biography on the campaign trail.

The indictment alleges Santos defrauded donors by having them donate to a company under the false pretense the money would be used for his campaign; instead, the funds were used on personal expenses, according to the indictment.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that Santos will have to go through the standard legal process, which he noted presumes the innocence of the accused in the United States.

Santos is set to appear in court on June 30 before US District Judge Joanna Seybert, the report said.

Related Topics

Company Santos George New York United States Money June Congress Criminals Court

Recent Stories

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

8 minutes ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

8 minutes ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defen ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

22 minutes ago
 PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and ci ..

PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and citizens: Adviser to the Prime M ..

22 minutes ago
 Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce ..

Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip - Minister

31 minutes ago
 ICRC Visits 6 Ukrainian Children Temporarily Place ..

ICRC Visits 6 Ukrainian Children Temporarily Placed in Crimea - Russian Ombudswo ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.