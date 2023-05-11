UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Santos Says Planning To Run For Re-Election, Will Not Resign Amid Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Congressman Santos Says Planning to Run for Re-Election, Will Not Resign Amid Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US Congressman George Santos said on Wednesday that he is planning to run for re-election and will not resign after he was indicted on multiple Federal charges.

"Yes, I am," Santos told reporters when asked whether he is planning to run for re-election. "I will not resign.

"

Earlier in the day, Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal criminal charges for which he was indicted in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Santos pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and lying to Congress and was released on a $500,000 bond.

The congressman is set to appear in court on June 30 before US District Judge Joanna Seybert, according to media reports.

More Stories From World

