US Congressman Santos' Twitter Account Suspended Amid Accusations of Dishonesty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Twitter suspended the official account of US Congressman George Santos amid accusations of dishonesty against the freshman Republican lawmaker and calls for him to step down.

Santos' official Twitter account as a US Congressman was suspended on Friday, with no explanation provided except for a standard disclaimer that the platform suspends "accounts that violate the Twitter rules."

However, the official campaign account run by Santos has not been suspended.

Following his election to the US House of Representatives, Santos admitted to allegations of fabricating portions of his professional and educational backgrounds, prompting condemnation by some Republicans and calls for the lawmaker to resign.

In addition, Santos has been accused of violating campaign finance laws, resulting in Federal probes being undertaken into the matter.

Santos also reportedly admitted to stealing a checkbook in Brazil in 2008 to purchase shoes and clothing, although he avoided prosecution.

Santos has denied recent allegations of performing as a "drag queen" and characterized the claims as categorically false. The lawmaker has also dismissed the calls for him to resign.