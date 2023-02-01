US Congressman Santos' Voters Want Him Out by Huge Margin - Poll

Newly elected Republican Congressman George Santos' constituents want him to resign by enormous margins only three months after voting him into office by a clear majority, a new poll by Newsday and Siena College revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Newly elected Republican Congressman George Santos' constituents want him to resign by enormous margins only three months after voting him into office by a clear majority, a new poll by Newsday and Siena College revealed on Tuesday.

Some 78% of registered voters say Santos should resign, with only 13% still saying he should stay in office, a margin of six-to-one, a release on the poll said.

Santos has even lost his own Republican base, with 71% of them wanting him to resign and 18% saying he should stay, the release said.

Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman 55% to 45% in the November 2022 midterm congressional elections. However, the New York Times has since reported that large areas of his claimed professional record and family history were fabricated.

The poll also found that 75% of respondents now believed Santos could not be an effective representative for his district and 16% said he could, the report said.

Sixty-three percent of those who said they voted for Santos told the pollsters they would not have done so if they knew then what they know now, according to the report.