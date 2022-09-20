UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Says Any War Over Taiwan Would Be Protracted Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Any potential war over Taiwan would be a protracted conflict and require both the United States and Taiwan have a large number of munitions prepositioned to win it, Rep. Mike Gallagher said on Monday.

"We have to assume that any war over Taiwan would be a protracted conflict which not only means American forces will go Winchester rapidly but Taiwan itself will need large stores of munitions pre-positioned and ready to replace losses ahead of time," Gallagher said during a Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments event. "And, in my opinion, that only magnifies the need for a massive pre-war expansion in munitions productions (in the United States)."

Now that the US is no longer a party to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Washington is not precluded from massing the amount of firepower that would be required to deter or, if necessary, defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and hence has an opportunity to "reestablish conventional deterrence in the Indo-Pacific in the critical theater," Gallagher added.

Ground-launched missiles represent the best chance for the US to avoid a disastrous defeat in a Taiwan war over the coming decade, according to the Republican lawmaker.

Gallagher's comments on Taiwan come after President Joe Biden said during an interview with CBS news on Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan if China attacked the island.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday that Beijing expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition to Biden's continued statements that the US would defend Taiwan from Chinese forces.

