US Congressman Says Biden Not Moving With Appropriate Urgency to Prevent WW3

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden is not acting with appropriate urgency to prevent a Third World War from breaking out over tensions with China, Congressman Mike Gallagher said on Friday.

Biden is not moving with an "appropriate sense of urgency to prevent World War III," Gallagher said, as quoted by Fox news.

The world is moving into a window of "maximum danger" starting with Taiwanese elections in January 2024, Gallagher added.

Gallagher, who chairs the US House select committee on competition with China, said he is disappointed in the Biden administration's lack of urgency on the issue.

Whether one believes the unilateral reunification of Taiwan is a threat in one, five or 10 years, they should try to be "moving heaven and earth" to prevent it, Gallagher said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Gallagher added, is committed to unifying mainland China with Taiwan, and is willing to use force if necessary. Xi will have many problems to deal with in the 2030s, potentially prompting him to take action against Taiwan in the next five years, Gallagher said.