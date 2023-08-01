Open Menu

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill To Abolish USAID To Cut Spending, Reform Diplomacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:42 PM

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Diplomacy

US Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced a bill on Tuesday to abolish the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in a bid to cut government spending and reform the United States' diplomatic approach

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) US Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced a bill on Tuesday to abolish the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in a bid to cut government spending and reform the United States' diplomatic approach.

"I found a way to cut spending," Gaetz said in a statement via Twitter, sharing a report with a copy of the new bill text.

The legislation would prevent Federal funds from being made available to USAID to carry out its functions, according to the bill text. The bill also rescinds unobligated funds and transfers USAID's assets and liabilities to the State Department.

US diplomacy, the bill added, should not undermine the culture or tradition of other countries, the bill said.

However, USAID uses tax Dollars to push "radical, leftist ideology" and undermine foreign governments that do not adhere to the ideas it espouses.

The bill also said USAID "meddles" in local elections by promoting the interests of certain groups over the interests of countries' citizenries.

"USAID does not act in the best interest of the United States or its people, nor the foreign nations it purports to support," the bill said.

The legislation is reportedly cosponsored by House lawmakers including Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Related Topics

Twitter United States From Government Best

Recent Stories

Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower ed ..

Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower education system in GB

21 minutes ago
 UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Sa ..

UN Not to Participate in Ukraine Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia 'At This Stage' - S ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt raised petroleum prices ignoring 'political c ..

Govt raised petroleum prices ignoring 'political cost': Marriyum Aurangzeb

22 minutes ago
 Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams ..

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams Buneri passes away

28 minutes ago
 Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pa ..

Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pakistan an attractive destinati ..

28 minutes ago
 PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into ..

PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into Khar attack, anti-terror effor ..

28 minutes ago
US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Coo ..

US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Cools Amid Federal Rate Hikes - L ..

23 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Securit ..

Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Security Council - Deputy Envoy

28 minutes ago
 Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India ..

Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India Will Help Save Rare Birds - Co ..

28 minutes ago
 Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

35 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

35 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World