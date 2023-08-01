US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Diplomacy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) US Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced a bill on Tuesday to abolish the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in a bid to cut government spending and reform the United States' diplomatic approach.

"I found a way to cut spending," Gaetz said in a statement via Twitter, sharing a report with a copy of the new bill text.

The legislation would prevent Federal funds from being made available to USAID to carry out its functions, according to the bill text. The bill also rescinds unobligated funds and transfers USAID's assets and liabilities to the State Department.

US diplomacy, the bill added, should not undermine the culture or tradition of other countries, the bill said.

However, USAID uses tax Dollars to push "radical, leftist ideology" and undermine foreign governments that do not adhere to the ideas it espouses.

The bill also said USAID "meddles" in local elections by promoting the interests of certain groups over the interests of countries' citizenries.

"USAID does not act in the best interest of the United States or its people, nor the foreign nations it purports to support," the bill said.

The legislation is reportedly cosponsored by House lawmakers including Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.