UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill To Protect US Agriculture From Foreign Pests, Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 11:31 PM

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Protect US Agriculture From Foreign Pests, Diseases

US Congressman Dan Kildee said on Friday that he introduced bipartisan legislation to protect the United States' agricultural sector from foreign pests and diseases by permanently authorizing the National Detector Dog Training Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) US Congressman Dan Kildee said on Friday that he introduced bipartisan legislation to protect the United States' agricultural sector from foreign pests and diseases by permanently authorizing the National Detector Dog Training Center.

The center mainly trains beagles and their US Customs and Border Protection handlers to sniff out prohibited items that could introduce foreign plant pests or animal diseases into the United States, giving the legislation its title - the Beagle Brigade Act.

"I'm proud to partner with Republicans and Democrats to introduce the Beagle Brigade Act so we can strengthen the inspection of food imports," Kildee said in a statement. "This legislation will help defend American agriculture from harmful diseases like African Swine Flu that could decimate our livestock and increase food prices.

"

Providing permanent authorization for the Department of Agriculture's National Detector Dog Training Center ensures the United States has a crucial tool to prevent pests and diseases that could devastate all areas of the agricultural economy, the statement said.

The center trains dogs to detect fruits, vegetables and meats in international passenger baggage, mail and vehicles entering the United States. Dogs are selected from animal shelters, rescue groups and private owners, with those who do not complete training being offered up for adoption.

US Senators Raphael Warnock and Joni Ernst introduced a companion bill in the upper chamber of Congress.

Related Topics

Agriculture Vehicles United States Chamber Democrats Border Congress All From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.