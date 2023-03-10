US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Protect US Agriculture From Foreign Pests, Diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Congressman Dan Kildee said on Friday that he introduced bipartisan legislation to protect the United States' agricultural sector from foreign pests and diseases by permanently authorizing the National Detector Dog Training Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) US Congressman Dan Kildee said on Friday that he introduced bipartisan legislation to protect the United States' agricultural sector from foreign pests and diseases by permanently authorizing the National Detector Dog Training Center.

The center mainly trains beagles and their US Customs and Border Protection handlers to sniff out prohibited items that could introduce foreign plant pests or animal diseases into the United States, giving the legislation its title - the Beagle Brigade Act.

"I'm proud to partner with Republicans and Democrats to introduce the Beagle Brigade Act so we can strengthen the inspection of food imports," Kildee said in a statement. "This legislation will help defend American agriculture from harmful diseases like African Swine Flu that could decimate our livestock and increase food prices.

"

Providing permanent authorization for the Department of Agriculture's National Detector Dog Training Center ensures the United States has a crucial tool to prevent pests and diseases that could devastate all areas of the agricultural economy, the statement said.

The center trains dogs to detect fruits, vegetables and meats in international passenger baggage, mail and vehicles entering the United States. Dogs are selected from animal shelters, rescue groups and private owners, with those who do not complete training being offered up for adoption.

US Senators Raphael Warnock and Joni Ernst introduced a companion bill in the upper chamber of Congress.