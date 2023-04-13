US Congressman Andy Biggs said on Thursday that he is introducing legislation to defund the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and require it to reimburse the government, following District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal indictment of former US President Donald Trump

"I just introduced legislation to hold DA Alvin Bragg accountable for failing to address lawlessness and for utilizing federal resources in the political prosecution of President Trump," Biggs said in a statement via Twitter. "I am defunding his Manhattan Office and requiring it to repay us."

Biggs' bill, dubbed the Accountability for Lawless Violence In our Neighborhoods (ALVIN) Act, would prohibit federal funding to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and require the office reimburse the federal government for all funds expended after January 1, 2022.

Biggs also introduced the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act, which would prevent state and local law enforcement from using certain funds to probe or prosecute the US President, Vice President or a presidential candidate.

Biggs has characterized Bragg's indictment of Trump as a "weaponized indictment," calling him a "rogue" prosecutor.

Trump was indicted on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, referring to the case as a "witch hunt."

Trump and other Republican officials have criticized Bragg and the investigation, claiming he is pursuing a politically motivated case instead of addressing crime in New York City.