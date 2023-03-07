UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Says Introducing Bills To Ban Lawmakers From Profiting Off 'Misdeeds'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

US Congressman Says Introducing Bills to Ban Lawmakers From Profiting Off 'Misdeeds'

US Congressman Anthony D'Esposito said on Tuesday that he is introducing legislation to prevent members of Congress from profiting off their misdeeds, following freshman lawmaker George Santos' dishonesty and alleged crimes during his campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) US Congressman Anthony D'Esposito said on Tuesday that he is introducing legislation to prevent members of Congress from profiting off their misdeeds, following freshman lawmaker George Santos' dishonesty and alleged crimes during his campaign.

"I'm introducing two pieces of legislation that aim to uphold the integrity of this House by punishing members who seek to monetize their misdeeds," D'Esposito said during a press conference.

The legislation would ensure that members of Congress who have been indicted or convicted of crimes such as fraud or campaign finance violations are not able to profit from their story, D'Esposito said.

The first piece of legislation, the "No Fame for Fraud" resolution, would change US House rules on the matter, while the second bill, the "No Fortune for Fraud" Act would ensure that current or former members are permanently unable to profit from their story.

D'Esposito aimed the legislation at Santos, a fellow New York Republican who has admitted to lying about aspects of his biography on the campaign trail, and who is also alleged to have committed campaign finance violations.

D'Esposito said that he looks forward to having Democrats join in support of the legislation as well. The bills are part of a "good government agenda" and not partisan in nature, D'Esposito said.

D'Esposito said he has had conversations with congressional leadership and is confident the legislation will make it to the floor.

Last week, the US House Ethics Committee announced the establishment of an investigative subcommittee to examine the allegations surrounding Santos.

Earlier this year, more than three-quarters of voters in Santos' congressional district said he should resign, a Newsday/Siena College poll found. Similarly, three-quarters of respondents expressed doubts about Santos' ability to effectively represent the district, the poll said.

Related Topics

Resolution Santos George New York Democrats Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

10 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

30 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

30 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

9 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.