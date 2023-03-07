US Congressman Says Introducing Bills to Ban Lawmakers From Profiting Off 'Misdeeds'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) US Congressman Anthony D'Esposito said on Tuesday that he is introducing legislation to prevent members of Congress from profiting off their misdeeds, following freshman lawmaker George Santos' dishonesty and alleged crimes during his campaign.

"I'm introducing two pieces of legislation that aim to uphold the integrity of this House by punishing members who seek to monetize their misdeeds," D'Esposito said during a press conference.

The legislation would ensure that members of Congress who have been indicted or convicted of crimes such as fraud or campaign finance violations are not able to profit from their story, D'Esposito said.

The first piece of legislation, the "No Fame for Fraud" resolution, would change US House rules on the matter, while the second bill, the "No Fortune for Fraud" Act would ensure that current or former members are permanently unable to profit from their story.

D'Esposito aimed the legislation at Santos, a fellow New York Republican who has admitted to lying about aspects of his biography on the campaign trail, and who is also alleged to have committed campaign finance violations.

D'Esposito said that he looks forward to having Democrats join in support of the legislation as well. The bills are part of a "good government agenda" and not partisan in nature, D'Esposito said.

D'Esposito said he has had conversations with congressional leadership and is confident the legislation will make it to the floor.

Last week, the US House Ethics Committee announced the establishment of an investigative subcommittee to examine the allegations surrounding Santos.

Earlier this year, more than three-quarters of voters in Santos' congressional district said he should resign, a Newsday/Siena College poll found. Similarly, three-quarters of respondents expressed doubts about Santos' ability to effectively represent the district, the poll said.