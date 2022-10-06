UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Says Irresponsible To Keep Funding Ukraine Conflict Without Defined Goals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:58 PM

US Congressman Says Irresponsible to Keep Funding Ukraine Conflict Without Defined Goals

It would be irresponsible of the US Congress to continue authorizing billions of dollars in funding for the conflict in Ukraine unless the Biden administration more clearly defines its end goals, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) It would be irresponsible of the US Congress to continue authorizing billions of Dollars in funding for the conflict in Ukraine unless the Biden administration more clearly defines its end goals, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday.

"What is America's strategy in Ukraine? What is our goal? Can we achieve that goal without pushing Putin to use, in his own words, 'all available means' at his disposal? Our commander in chief (US President Joe Biden) has yet to answer any of these questions. I believe it's irresponsible to spend $12 billion - and a cumulative total of at least $54 billion - to fund an effort that has no defined end," Stewart said in an opinion piece for Fox news.

The US Congress late last month passed legislation providing over $12 billion in new security funding for Ukraine. The funds come on top of over $17.5 billion in security assistance provided to Ukraine by the Biden administration since taking office.

The Biden administration must determine whether it shares Ukrainian goals such as capturing Crimea, which the lawmaker recognized has "far more historical and cultural ties to Russia" than it does Ukraine.

Biden needs to explain to the public why tens of billions more dollars in economic and security assistance to Ukraine, as well as "likely" direct US and NATO involvement in the conflict, are necessary if he indeed agrees with Kiev's claim to Crimea, Stewart said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not lose Crimea without expanding the conflict, according to Stewart.

The United States' role in the conflict is "far too ambiguous," Stewart said. The Biden administration leaving so many unanswered questions about its approach to the situation is a "disservice" to Americans and Ukrainians alike, Stewart also said.

