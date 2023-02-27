US Congressman Says Launching New Northern Border Security Caucus Amid Rise in Crossings

US Congressmen Mike Kelly and Ryan Zinke will co-chair a new Northern Border Security Caucus to address a rise in human and narcotics trafficking from Canada into the United States, Kelly said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) US Congressmen Mike Kelly and Ryan Zinke will co-chair a new Northern Border Security Caucus to address a rise in human and narcotics trafficking from Canada into the United States, Kelly said on Monday.

"I'm chairing a new Northern Border Security Caucus with (Zinke). The numbers don't lie: the Biden administration's open-border policies have allowed for a surge in human and drug trafficking from Canada into the US," Kelly said in a statement via Twitter.

The 28-member caucus will draw attention to the problems at the US northern border and create solutions to address smuggling across it, Fox news, which first reported on the caucus' formation, said.

The number of Customs and Border protection encounters with migrants at the US-Canada border rose from 32,376 in Fiscal Year 2020 to 109,535 in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the report.

"The first thing bad guys do is go where the good guys aren't," Zinke is quoted as saying in the report. "Right now, all our good guys are dealing with Biden's crisis on the Southwest border leaving the north unprotected and vulnerable to criminals, cartels and terrorists."

The forming of the caucus comes as the new Republican-led US House of Representatives pursues oversight of the Biden administration's border and immigration policies. The House Oversight Committee on Monday requested interviews with Customs and Border Patrol sector chiefs from the southern border in order to address a rise in the flow of migrants between the United States and Mexico.�