US Congressman Says Nuland, Blinken Hold 'Irrational Hatred' Toward Russia

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland hold a deep and irrational hatred for Russia, US Congressman Paul Gosar said.

"Elon (Musk) is correct. Both Nuland and Blinken have a deeply rooted irrational hatred of Russia, and they seek to get the US involved in another world war. These are dangerous fools who can get us all killed," Gosar said via Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that Nuland is pushing for conflict in Ukraine more than any other individual.

"As a non-soldier, Nuland is quite willing to endorse violence and war," Gosar said, pointing toward her support of "regime change" in Russia and her celebration of the attack on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump also criticized Nuland, the Defense and State departments for being obsessed with pushing Ukraine into NATO and fueling tensions with Russia.

