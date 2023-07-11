US Congressman Says Pentagon on Track for $1 Trillion Budget, Calls for Full Audit

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US House Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern said on Tuesday that the United States is on track to reach a $ 1 trillion defense budget and called for a full audit of Defense Department spending as lawmakers consider the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"To be honest with you, I think that we're spending too much, quite frankly, on the Pentagon budget," McGovern said during a hearing on the NDAA. "We're on track for a $1 trillion defense budget, for God's sake, and it's going to an agency that probably can't even pass an audit."

McGovern urged a full audit of the Defense Department, noting that other government agencies are required to perform them.

The Defense Department failed its fifth consecutive audit in November 2022.

The US House Rules Committee is holding a hearing on Tuesday on the Fiscal Year 2024 NDAA, which provides approximately $886 billion in defense-related funding. Lawmakers from both major political parties are pushing to amend the legislation, with more than 1,500 amendments introduced for consideration.

President Joe Biden has backed the bill, but called on lawmakers to address particular concerns, such as a provision to establish additional oversight into US aid for Ukraine.