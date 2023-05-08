UrduPoint.com

US Congressman Says Will Hold Blinken In Contempt For Hiding Afghanistan Dissent Cable

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 10:07 PM

US Congressman Says Will Hold Blinken in Contempt for Hiding Afghanistan Dissent Cable

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week threatening to hold the chief diplomat in contempt of Congress for failing to provide the panel with a dissent cable related to the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week threatening to hold the chief diplomat in contempt of Congress for failing to provide the panel with a dissent cable related to the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In March, the committee issued a subpoena to produce a July 2021 State Department Dissent Channel cable purportedly warning of the risk of a rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in the event of a US departure from the country.

"Unfortunately, the information provided by the Department is insufficient to satisfy the Committee's March 28 subpoena," the letter, sent on Friday, said. "Should you fail to comply, the Committee is prepared to take the necessary steps to enforce its subpoena, including holding you in contempt of Congress and/or initiating a civil enforcement proceeding.

"

The dissent cable and official response are "critical and material" to the committee's investigation into the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the letter said.

The committee is offering to accommodate the State Department by accepting copies of the dissent cable with Names and other identifying information redacted, the letter said. Alternatively, the panel is willing to review the documents in a private setting and with non-disclosure agreements, the letter said.

The proposed accommodations would address the State Department's concerns about the confidentiality of messages on its dissent channel, the letter added.

The letter demanded the State Department comply with the subpoena no later than May 11.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United States March May July Congress Event From

Recent Stories

China welcomes Syria's return to Arab League: Wang ..

China welcomes Syria's return to Arab League: Wang Wenbin

2 minutes ago
 Wheat-corn mixed flour to help address issue of ma ..

Wheat-corn mixed flour to help address issue of malnutrition: Dr Iqrar

2 minutes ago
 AJK Police, FIA decide to devise strategy paper on ..

AJK Police, FIA decide to devise strategy paper on counter money laundering

2 minutes ago
 Borrell Says Discussed Tehran's Cooperation With I ..

Borrell Says Discussed Tehran's Cooperation With IAEA With Iranian Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Arrives in Moscow - Spokesper ..

Belarusian President Arrives in Moscow - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk a ..

D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk assessment

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.