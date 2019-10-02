US Congressman Schiff Says Will Ensure Whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine Inquiry 'Protected'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Wednesday that the congressional committees engaged in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump will ensure the whistleblower in the case is protected despite Trump 's threats to expose that individual.

"The whistleblower has the right in the statute to remain anonymous," Schiff said. "We will do everything in our power to make sure that the whistleblower is protected, that that whistleblowers preferences in terms of their anonymity are respected."

Schiff said Trump's statements that whistleblower's actions were treasonous represent an attempt to intimidate witnesses and incite violence.

In addition, Schiff said the committees are concerned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the White House may try to stonewall the impeachment inquiry, but pointed out that any interference may be considered obstruction of justice.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trump administration and congressional Democrats clashed over the impeachment inquiry as Pompeo rejected a congressional request to depose State Department officials.

Schiff said the congressional committees have scheduled a deposition with former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch next week, October 11, and they are currently in discussions with other State Department witnesses to secure their depositions.

Last week, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower's complaint that alleges presidential misconduct in a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The complaint said Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption in Ukraine by his likely opponent in the 2020 US presidential election, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. Democrats allege the conversation violated US election laws.

Trump released the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy, denied any wrongdoing and called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry yet another political witch hunt designed to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.